Barrie man's homemade license plates lead to multiple charges

A Barrie man's homemade licence plates alerted keen-eyed officers to his vehicle that police say had been involved in an earlier incident.

Provincial police with the Huronia West detachment responded to a call about some property damage caused by a vehicle at a business on County Road 90 in Springwater Township Sunday afternoon.

Police say the driver left the scene, but they were able to watch video footage of the incident and spotted the vehicle with laminated colour photocopies for license plates travelling along County Road 90 a short time later.

Police say they learned the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant for driving while prohibited.

The 43-year-old man was charged with operation while prohibited, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, and driving a motor vehicle with no plates.

The vehicle was towed away to an impound yard for 45 days.

The accused has a court date scheduled in Collingwood next month.