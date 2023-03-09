Barrie man's refusal to leave at closing time nets him jail time, police say
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Barrie police arrested a man they say refused to leave a washroom at a business’ closing time.
According to police, they got the call to attend a business on Yonge Street shortly after midnight Thursday.
They say officers arrived and recognized the man, who was wanted for outstanding warrants for assault, mischief and failure to appear for fingerprints and court.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police allegedly discovered the accused was in possession of what is believed to be crystal meth as they were taking him into custody.
The 51-year-old Barrie man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and remanded into custody to answer to that offence, as well as the outstanding warrant charges.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest ratesA new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
-
Purolator to introduce new electric delivery vehicles to London, Ont. regionPurolator has announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian vehicles over the next seven years.
-
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues provinceThe family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
-
City of Gatineau bans TikTok from employees' phonesThe city of Gatineau has followed the federal and Ontario and Quebec governments in banning the installation and use of the social media app on mobile devices.
-
Calgary Humane Society overflowing with surrendered fishStaff at the Calgary Humane Society are caring for a variety of fish at the shelter. There are Angelfish, Koi, Iridescent Sharks and Goldfish along with a few other species now living in three fresh water tanks.
-
'We're not ready to sign anything': Bus drivers walk off job in Fraser Valley amidst contract negotiationsMore than 200 transit workers in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and the surrounding area walked off the job Thursday, marking the start of a three-day strike action against their employer.
-
7th high school in GTA receives anonymous online threatAs Peel police continue to investigate the source of online threats made to several high schools in the region last week, another school in Mississauga has received a similar threatening message.
-
Man shot by police at Edmonton funicular had pellet gun, is still in hospital: ASIRTA man who was shot by Edmonton Police Service tactical officers was still receiving hospital treatment Thursday, a week after the incident at the city's downtown funicular
-
Elora woman facing new charge in connection to a case involving OPP officerAn Elora, Ont. Woman, who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in connection to sexual assault charges against an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sergeant, is now facing additional charges.