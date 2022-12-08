Barrie man says he couldn't sleep for 2 days after checking his instant lottery ticket
Ronald Hughes said he couldn't sleep for two days after winning $1,000 a week for life with his Instant Cash For Life lottery ticket.
The Barrie man has played the lottery from time to time over the past decade and said instant tickets are his favourite.
He said he realized he had won while checking his ticket at home.
"I revealed the three Cash For Life logos and couldn't believe it. I turned on the lights and grabbed my glasses. It was a moment of shock," he said.
The win has Hughes considering what to do with his prize money.
"First up, I will treat my brother to a nice meal," he said.
Hughes said he's still excited by his luck.
"I never believed in Santa Clause until today."
The Barrie man opted for the lump sum payment of $675,000.
"This is a good time in my life to enjoy a lottery win," he concluded.
He bought his winning ticket at Maple Convenience on Dunlop Street in Barrie.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by councilThe Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
As much as 25 cm of snow forecast for Whistler North, freezing rain possible in Fraser ValleySnowfall and wind warnings are in place for East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, as the region deals with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new roleA Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained 'Lucy' to help and involve her as they raise new born baby twin girls.
-
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Markets holds final market of the seasonThe Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has officially come to an end for the year.