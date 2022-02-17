Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: Police
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Craig Momney
A police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling "suspected" stolen property on social media.
Barrie police executed a search warrant in late January at the suspect's home, where they confirmed the "property that had been stolen from several construction sites was being advertised for sale."
Police charged the 27-year-old with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and trafficking in stolen goods over $5000.
Police say more charges are expected after officers located additional stolen items in the home at the time of the search warrant.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closuresApproximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhoodOfficials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first homeThe Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black families in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shootingMounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.
-
Calgary gets another blast of winter weather this weekendThe calm before the snow; Calgary faces 10 to 15 centimeters of snow starting Saturday.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following floodingA number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
Fredericton police search for armed robbery suspectFredericton police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in the 600-block of Union Street Thursday night.
-
London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrantsTwo people are facing numerous charges after London police seized over $68,000 worth of various drugs during a pair of search warrants.
-
Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the MaritimesTens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.