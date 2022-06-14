Barrie man surrenders following alleged sexual assault on beach

A Barrie man surrendered to police following an alleged sexual assault on Monday.

South Simcoe Police say a woman reported being sexually assaulted by an unknown man around 2 p.m. at a beach.

Police say the man fled the scene.

The woman was not physically injured.

Police say the 32-year-old accused turned himself in to the police the following day and was charged with sexual assault.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.