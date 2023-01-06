Barrie man wins big with lottery ticket
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
The lottery ticket a Barrie man bought "on a whim" is paying off in a big way.
Kirk Higgins won the top prize of $250,000 with the Instant Jackpot ticket he purchased at the Circle K on Essa Road in Barrie for $20.
The 59-year-old said he was scanning the ticket on the OLG app when he realized he had won.
"It took a while to sink in. Once the feeling settles in, it feels nice," he offered.
Higgins said he plans to invest his winnings and save for retirement.
"This win is an eye-opener," he concluded.
