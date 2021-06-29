Barrie man wins over $98K with RVH's 50/50 record jackpot

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxilary 50/50 draw has made a Barrie man $98,350 richer with its record jackpot.

The monthly 50/50 draws help the Barrie hospital's tiniest patients and their families with funds supporting the much-needed expansion in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

"Not only do these funds make a huge difference at RVH, but winning over $98,000 has a huge impact on the life of our winner as well," said Lise McCourt, RVH auxiliary president.

Tickets for the next 50/50 draw are on sale online.

The grand prize draw is July 29, with tickets available until 11:59 p.m. on July 28.

Early birds are entered for a chance to win one of three Early Bird prizes of $1,000 on July 15.