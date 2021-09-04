Barrie marks Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day

The city of Barrie is one of dozens across the country recognizing Sept. 4 as Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Awareness Day.

Earlier this week, Mayor Jeff Lehman made the declaration, which can be found on the city's website. PKD is a genetic, hereditary disorder that causes uncontrolled growth of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys. The condition can be fatal, often leading to kidney failure.

Along with Health Canada, Barrie is joining in working alongside the PKD Foundation of Canada towards bringing awareness to the disease that affects approximately 1 in 500 people worldwide. That number breaks down to about 66,000 Canadians.

There is currently just one treatment and no known cure for the disease. If detected early, the quality of life can be prolonged.

The only of its kind in Canada working towards raising funds and eradicating PKD, the organization currently has multiple chapters across the country but does not have an office in Barrie.

"In a community where we don't have a local chapter like Barrie, for example where the nearest chapter is based in Newmarket and covers the York Region, having the flag raised, attention drawn to PKD, having the council and Mayor Lehman's support, recognizes there is a need for attention to PKD in the local community," says Jeff Robertson, the executive director of PKD Canada. "It also shows those that live in the surrounding area that Mayor Lehman and the city of Barrie have their backs."

The group is planning for a virtual run this year. Participants are encouraged to participate in their communities on Sun. Sept. 26, 2021.

For more information you can click here.