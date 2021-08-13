Barrie mayor, along with counterparts, call for proof of vaccination

As cases rise and vaccination rates stall, Barrie's mayor is joining many of his counterparts in calling for a provincial proof of vaccination system.

Mayor Jeff Lehman, who also serves as the chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors (OBCM), says a vaccine certificate is needed in Ontario.

"There's a widespread and growing chorus of support for a certification system that is durable, permanent and portable so that people can resume their normal lives," Lehman said to CTV News. "This is key to avoiding another shutdown."

The calls from the mayors are the latest show of support for some form of vaccination documentation.

Many business groups, scientists and doctors have said such a system should be implemented.

Lehman also is backing calls from the Ontario Medical Association, saying vaccine mandates must be implemented for employees in the education and health care sectors.

"The reality is as we go into this school year is that kids of course under 12 are not vaccinated, they are going to be indoors with the staff for a large period of time," Lehman says. "If we want kids to go back to school in person, which I certainly think is really important, then a vaccination mandate is likely the right way to go."

The mayor says there are discussions underway to mandate vaccinations for all municipal employees. Lehman says that with such a variety of employees, from administration staff to outdoor cleaning crews, staff are discussing how to implement a vaccination requirement best.

City council has been meeting virtually throughout the pandemic. While the mayor says they still plan to resume in-person meetings this fall, there is a risk that the fourth wave may delay the return.