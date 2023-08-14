Barrie mayor, PIE Pizza team up to help students in need

The Mayor of Barrie and a local pizza restaurant chain are partnering to help underprivileged children get school supplies.

On Tuesday, with the help of more than 30 volunteers, Providing Instruments for Excellence (PIE) Education will look to fill over 3,300 backpacks with school supplies as another school year approaches.

"Going back to school is an exciting time, but not all students have access to the necessities they need to prepare for the year ahead," said Alex Nuttall, co-founder of PIE Education. "Our backpack program enables children on their educational journey by providing them with the resources they need to achieve success in school."

The initiative will see the distribution of backpacks through Barrie, Rexdale and Ottawa. It will mark the 13th annual PIE Education backpack program.

This year, the program is joining forces with the John Tavares Foundation and Progress for Mental Health to expand into other communities.

Since its inception, the organization has provided over 20,000 backpacks to children in the community.