Barrie mayor takes leave of absence to focus on campaign schedule

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman will take an unpaid leave of absence starting on March 29 as he sets his sights on provincial politics.

"I will be standing as a candidate for Member of Provincial Parliament in the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte," Lehman stated in a memorandum earlier this month.

Lehman is running for liberal candidacy in the June 2 provincial election.

Deputy Mayor Barry Ward will fill in as acting mayor in the interim.

"I am confident that the deputy mayor will be able to perform the duties of mayor during my leave," Lehman noted.

The 46-year-old has held the mayor's seat since 2010 and became the city's first mayor in the 21st century to win back-to-back elections.

"I deeply appreciate the work of my staff, the Clerk's office, and Members of Council in continuing to address the needs of our residents during this nine-week period."

Lehman is the city's 46th mayor.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.