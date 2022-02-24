Barrie mayor won't seek 4th term, intends to run as Liberal candidate

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman intends to run as the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the upcoming election.

Lehman got emotional as he announced he would not be seeking a fourth term as mayor.

"Time has come for me to see if I can make a contribution on a broader scale," he said.

Lehman, 46, has served as Barrie's mayor since 2010.

"Jeff Lehman has provided Barrie with steady, strong leadership for the last 12 years," stated Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.

Del Duca attended the announcement in Barrie on Thursday afternoon and said Lehman brings with him a unique set of talents and dedication.

"Steady, strong leadership is exactly what Ontario Liberals are going to bring to Queen's Park, and Jeff is the kind of leader I want on my team to clean up Doug Ford's mess," he continued.

Lehman is the 46th mayor of Barrie and won the last two municipal elections with more than 90 per cent of the vote.

"I've always been proud to serve the people of Barrie as mayor and am thankful for their continuous support. I'm proud to continue fighting for the families of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte at Queen's Park," Lehman said.

Throughout his years in the mayor's chair, Lehman helped the city navigate several changes, including an expanded hospital, a new GO station, an expanded waterfront, and a pandemic that has stretched over two years.

"I feel like I'm going out on a high note," Lehman said.

The provincial election is slated for June 2, with the municipal election on Oct. 24.