Barrie Memorial grows for victims of Kamloops residential school

More than 200 pairs of children's shoes were placed on the steps of the spirit catcher in Barrie Sunday afternoon.

The memorial is meant to honour the 215 children found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops B.C.

"It is painful, we are grieving and it is a sense of loss today, and that is why we are here in downtown Barrie," said Gary Johnson, a Barrie resident.

The memorial was organized by local community members who say each pair of shoes is meant to symbolize a life lost.

"I'm a parent myself and when I think of 215 children that's a lot of lives that are lost and it hurts, that pain doesn't go away," said Johnson.

Organizers are encouraging others to drop off shoes to honour all those who suffered while living at residential school.