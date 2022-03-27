Barrie Minor Hockey Association wraps up season with Youth Haven fundraiser

As some of Barrie's youngest and potentially upcoming hockey stars end another season, they decided to give back to other young kids in need.

Sunday marked the last day of the 2021-2022 season for the Barrie Minor Hockey Association (BMHA). With bittersweet emotions about hanging up the skates for the year, an idea was born to raise funds for Youth Haven.

"A lot of our organizations have suffered through COVID, so any little that we can give back to the community is very important," says Steve Fontaine, the BMHA General Manager.

It was a joint effort with BMHA teaming up with the Five Points Group and National Training Rinks (NTR), selling breakfast sandwiches and coffee and tea. All funds will go towards Youth Haven, which works to support at-risk youth in the Barrie area.

The fundraiser came at the tail end of what Fontaine called a great season.

"It's not to say that COVID hasn't played some part in [the season,] says Fontaine. "But we were able to get through our season, complete our season with a few delays. It's been great for everybody."

This year there were approximately 1800 players between the rep and house leagues, which is down slightly from pre-pandemic levels.

Fontaine expects that they will have more participants in the upcoming season as restrictions ease. Tryouts for the rep league start in May, with house league registration open in July.

"I think as we open up and we learn to live with COVID, I think the opportunity for us to have a normal, regular season without the pauses is very evident in the way that we're moving forward."