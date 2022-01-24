Barrie minor hockey back in action Jan. 31, with COVID-19 protocols

The puck will drop in hockey arenas across Simcoe County starting Jan. 31, as Ontario begins easing restrictions, including allowing sports venues to reopen at half capacity.

"My parents told me hockey is starting in February," said Barrie minor hockey player Benjamin Madrigal. "I'm excited."

Hockey associations across the province are now tasked with making up for the lost time.

Barrie Minor Hockey Association (BMHA) told CTV News that it already has games scheduled for next Monday.

"Rep teams will be required to make up 12 to 15 games to meet needs of scheduling, so this could require teams taking the ice four to five times per week," said Steve Fontaine, BMHA general manager.

Fontaine noted that this accelerated schedule would go on for about a month and a half before playoffs.

The flurry of games will require a team of officials.

" We have around 100 to 105 guys on staff right now," said local referee in chief Robert Kennedy.

The group of linesmen and referees comprises men and women of all ages, from 13 to those in their 60's, many of whom use officiating hockey games as a secondary income.

"Getting back into it and having a little bit of cash in their pocket when we're doing our games is going to help a lot of people," said Kennedy outside of East Bayfield Community Centre.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS IN SPORTS ARENAS

The resumption of the season comes with specific COVID-19 protocols.

According to Barrie Minor Hockey and the City of Barrie, there will be a maximum of 38 participants allowed on the ice and no more than 12 players in the dressing room.

The association said chairs would be outside the room for the remainder of the players.

The city said everyone would be required to use a QR code and a physical piece of identification for screening purposes to enter any City of Barrie facility.

Players and spectators will be allowed entry up to 30 minutes before a game or practice and must leave within 30 minutes.