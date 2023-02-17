Barrie Mosque and community rally to support survivors of Syrian-Turkish earthquake

Hundreds of volunteers have joined with organizations overseas to help provide aid for survivors of the earthquake that displaced thousands along the Turkish-Syrian border.

The death toll from the earthquake surpassed 45,000 as of Friday, with most of those in Turkiye.

Chiran Livera is the head of operations with the Canadian Red Cross in Syria, currently stationed out of Damascus.

Livera said Syria's Civil War has made providing aid more challenging.

"We are absolutely concerned about people's ability to recover from this," Livera said. "We have committed to being here long-term for communities that have been impacted by the disaster."

In Barrie, the Mosque collected new clothing and supplies for the second week in a row.

Its community members have been able to send donations overseas with the help of Turkish Airlines and the Molana Tariq Jamil Foundation.

"The mosque has had support pouring in from all communities, all walks of life," said Imam Mateen Butt. "All brand new stuff coming in will support women, children, families left without homes."

DONATIONS URGENT

The need is urgent, according to volunteers with Humanity First in Turkiye.

Concern for the toll on survivors' mental health has begun building as the magnitude of the situation starts to set in.

"Many of them are afraid of everything, the slightest sound, they are traumatized," said Dr. Selahttin Kurter, a volunteer with Humanity First. "We have medical professionals coming in to work with families and children, as this will be a long recovery process."

Dr. Kurter is stationed in Antakya, one of the hardest-hit cities.

"Basically the entire city has been devastated, and we are helping to build out a camp of now earthquake refugees," said Qasim Rashid, a volunteer. "We will be here for the next several weeks and will have to send in more groups to provide the necessary aid."

Despite the situation, some volunteers said there is a sense of calmness and organization by Turkish authorities and charities providing aid in the quake zone.

"There is a strong focus from everyone on helping as many as possible," said Basheer Khan, a volunteer who returned home this week. "But the mental health impact will begin to really set in over the coming weeks."

Monetary donations are most encouraged at this time for groups like the Red Cross and Humanity First.

Meanwhile, the Barrie Mosque will continue collecting brand-new clothing and supplies for the remainder of the month.