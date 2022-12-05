Barrie mother remains behind bars after 3 pedestrians seriously injured in crash near Sadlon Arena

A 32-year-old Barrie woman charged with impaired driving following a crash that sent three people to trauma centres last week made a brief court appearance in Barrie on Monday.

Cassie Korzenko, a mother of two young children, faces three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm after the collision on Bayview Drive Thursday evening.

Police say she struck the three pedestrians as they crossed Bayview Drive at Mapleview Drive East on their way to the Colts' game at the Sadlon Arena.

All three suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals in Toronto, where they remain.

Korzenko remains in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene following her virtual court appearance Monday to await a bail hearing.

A GoFundMe campaign established by the Empower Simcoe Foundation to support the victim's families has raised over $9,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Police say this is the second pedestrian-involved collision at this same intersection on Nov. 12. They continue investigating that incident and looking for clues after the driver fled the scene. A man in his 70s remains in a Toronto area trauma centre being treated for his injuries.

Investigators from the traffic unit ask anyone who may have witnessed either collision or may have dash camera footage from the area to contact police at 705-725-7025.

The allegations against Korzenko have not been tested in court.