Barrie MP John Brassard appointed new role in parliament
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard will be taking on a new role in parliament.
On Friday, Conservative Party of Canada Interim Leader Candice Bergen announced that Brassard has been named Opposition House Leader.
"I would like to sincerely thank Candice for having confidence in me and appointing me to this important role," Brassard said in a press release. "I'm looking forward to the opportunities and challenges this leadership position brings."
Brassard will replace Louis-Saint-Laurent MP Gerard Deltell, who served under former party leader Erin O'Toole.
Brassard has served as Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs and as a member of the leadership team under former leader Andrew Scheer.
-
Vigil held to remember the six people killed in Ottawa explosionA vigil was held Saturday for the six victims of the deadly explosion at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.
-
‘It was terrifying’ stranger treks through blizzard to save stranded residentsStrong winds and snow made it nearly impossible to travel on Monday.
-
Sask. reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new deathSaskatchewan reported 978 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with one more death.
-
New Brunswick health officials say to expect more cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2The subvariant BA.2 has spread rapidly throughout Asia and Europe. Scientists also believe the subvariant may be more difficult to detect.
-
Questions remain for Sault Ste. Marie as recycling transition deadline loomsSault Ste. Marie has questions it would like answered as it looks to transition its blue box and hazardous waste programs to full producer responsibility next year.
-
Sask. artists taking advantage of cold weather with ice and snow sculpturesThe cold weather in Saskatoon is expected to disappear, but some artists are taking advantage of it while it's here.
-
Judge rejects bid to delay the release of B.C. Liberal leadership resultsThe B.C. Liberal party can go ahead with the scheduled release of the results of its leadership contest later Saturday after a judge rejected a last-minute bid to delay the process.
-
-
This Canadian scientist had a bad case of 'long COVID,' and now she's studying itA respiratory scientist and COVID-19 long-hauler is using her expertise in immunology to study the long-term, potential autoimmune effects of the condition.