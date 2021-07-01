Barrie Muslim youth group hosts blood drive to raise awareness

A group of Muslim youth in Barrie, Ont. held a blood drive on Thursday to support Canadian blood services.

According to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), groups across Canada are participating in blood drives to curb the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment in the country.

"It's important as a Muslim and a community member to give back and show the community kindness and love," said Junaid Ahmad of AMYA Barrie Chapter.

Ahmad says hundreds of Canadian Muslim youth are participating, with ten people donating blood in Barrie on Thursday.

Aside from the blood drive, the group is planning events at the local food bank and developing a shelter program for those looking to escape the heat this Summer.

According to Canadian Blood Services, The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is the largest Muslim youth group of its kind in Canada, with over 90 local chapters across Canada.