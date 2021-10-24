Barrie non-profit charity holds walk to raise money for Down syndrome

Close to a hundred people turned out for the Rockin' it With Ruby walk in Springwater Sunday afternoon.

The annual walk, now in its second year, raises money for those with Down syndrome.

With $3,000 raised so far, the event saw 80 people lace up their sneakers and dress in pink to raise money for a good cause.

The event was founded by Ashley Cordua, who has a 2-year-old daughter with Down syndrome named Ruby.

"This is a huge event for us," Cordua says. "For families to come out and participate and just raise some awareness and acceptance for our little ones with Down syndrome."

Cordua says she founded the charity due to a lack of support for those with Down syndrome.

"Rockin' it with Ruby has been put together to raise awareness and funds so we can give back and help all those families that are in need," Cordua says.

Now considered a non-profit charity, Rockin' it with Ruby will be offering bursaries for children with Down syndrome and their families in January. The bursaries will help support families for extracurricular activities or any extra therapies.

The charity has raised upwards of $15,000 since January and has helped a number of families across Ontario. If you would like to know more or donate to their cause, visit their website.