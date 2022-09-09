Barrie non-profit providing housing for Ukrainian Refugees

A local non-profit is going above and beyond to help Ukrainian refugees in Barrie.

IOOF Seniors Homes Inc. now provides housing for refugees coming to the city.

"Caring is our reason for being," said CEO Garry Hopkins. "We're assisting people who've been displaced because of such an atrocious event that's going on in Ukraine."

It all came to be when members of the Ukrainian Association of Barrie were looking for a new place to store their donations. The IOOF had a vacant space, so when Hopkins found out, he contacted them immediately.

On top of the sorting space, Hopkins offered up 12 apartments in an unoccupied seniors building that's set to be rebuilt next year. Five families have already moved in.

"Just to see their faces, the fact that they have a place to stay while they're trying to transition, it's what it's all about," he added.

The Ukrainian Association will also be opening a learning centre for the refugees in one of the empty rooms.

"It was absolutely perfect for us, we were over the moon," said Jane Harris, Ukrainian Association Volunteer. "When we were there, he said would you like some apartments and we were pretty gobsmacked by the whole thing."

The association is still accepting donations, particualrly furniture, sheets, bedding and kitchen supplies.

"They will have a chance to meet other kids, to learn, to play, just recover from the tragedy," said Oksana Yakusha, Ukrainian Association Chairman.

"We're partners in the community, and we have an opportunity to show some compassion and caring," says Hopkins.

Seven more families will move into the apartments over the coming days. The spaces will be available for them until they can find a more permanent solution.