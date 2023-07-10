Sunnidale Dog Area temporarily closed: Here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Pet owners hoping to take their furry friends to the Sunnidale Park off-leash dog park will have to wait.
The City of Barrie says the popular dog recreational area will be closed Monday until Wednesday for a fence repair.
The Bayview Drive off-leash dog park near the Sadlon Arena remains open as an alternative.
The City noted it is assessing locations for potential additional sites.
Off-leash dog parks are not supervised facilities, and owners are liable for all actions of their pets.
Dogs visiting the parks must wear a current registration tag and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
No animals besides canines are allowed inside the park confines.
