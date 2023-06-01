Barrie offers several free activities this June for residents
Get ready because June is Recreation and Parks Month in Ontario, and the City of Barrie has a list of events to get people moving and enjoying the outdoors.
"Barrie is a city full of incredible recreation opportunities, and this month is all about celebrating those experiences," stated Steve Lee-Young, manager of Recreation & Culture Programs, in a release. "From exploring the many walking and hiking trails to trying out a new activity at one of our centres to cooling off at a splash pad, there are so many ways for residents to enjoy the City's amenities and recreational opportunities."
A variety of drop-in activities will be featured this June, including basketball, pickleball, yoga, and aquafit.
Parkview Centre at 189 Blake Street is also offering free outdoor boot camps on select days, and Sunnidale Park at 265 Sunnidale Road will have a free yoga class on June 21 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. to mark International Yoga Day.
All ages and skill levels are welcome. Participants must bring their own non-slip yoga mat, and a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Barrie Food Bank is appreciated.
For the full schedule of activities and fees, click here.
-
Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new dealUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
-
5 controversial moments from Doug Ford’s first year after re-electionIt’s been one year since Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected with a majority government and while his party appears to be still doing well in the polls, at least one expert says trouble could be on the horizon.