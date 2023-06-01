Barrie offers several free activities this June for residents

Get ready because June is Recreation and Parks Month in Ontario, and the City of Barrie has a list of events to get people moving and enjoying the outdoors.

"Barrie is a city full of incredible recreation opportunities, and this month is all about celebrating those experiences," stated Steve Lee-Young, manager of Recreation & Culture Programs, in a release. "From exploring the many walking and hiking trails to trying out a new activity at one of our centres to cooling off at a splash pad, there are so many ways for residents to enjoy the City's amenities and recreational opportunities."

A variety of drop-in activities will be featured this June, including basketball, pickleball, yoga, and aquafit.

Parkview Centre at 189 Blake Street is also offering free outdoor boot camps on select days, and Sunnidale Park at 265 Sunnidale Road will have a free yoga class on June 21 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. to mark International Yoga Day.

All ages and skill levels are welcome. Participants must bring their own non-slip yoga mat, and a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Barrie Food Bank is appreciated.

For the full schedule of activities and fees, click here.