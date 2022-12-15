Barrie man arrested on child exploitation charges involving 12-year-old

A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.

Officers with the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched the investigation in September after receiving information involving a 12-year-old victim and a 66-year-old man from Barrie from the RCMP's national child exploitation centre via the Montreal police.

Police say officers searched a Barrie home on Wednesday and placed the man under arrest

The accused faces charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and making child pornography.

He has been remanded into custody.