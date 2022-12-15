Barrie man arrested on child exploitation charges involving 12-year-old
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.
Officers with the Barrie Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched the investigation in September after receiving information involving a 12-year-old victim and a 66-year-old man from Barrie from the RCMP's national child exploitation centre via the Montreal police.
Police say officers searched a Barrie home on Wednesday and placed the man under arrest
The accused faces charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and making child pornography.
He has been remanded into custody.
-
Drugs, guns and stolen passports seized after RCMP raid Wetaskiwin homeTwo Wetaskiwin residents face a series of firearms-related charges after Mounties completed a search of their home and found drugs, firearms, body armour and a pair of stolen passports.
-
Husband charged in death of wife in north EdmontonA 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
-
'We’re all human': Saskatoon Tribal Council assisting in drug charge diversion programThe Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is working with police to help divert illicit drug charges and keep early offenders out of the criminal justice system.
-
Football and faith: How 98-year-old Mindy Hurley stays young at heartKitchener’s Mindy Hurley has a unique Sunday ritual.
-
Calgary senior concerned she won't be able to afford mortgage come her renewalCalgary senior Brenda Willy is still living in the house she bought 36 years ago, but now she's worried she might have to sell.
-
Foundation makes whopping $1.3M donation to Camosun to support women in tradesThe Gwyn Morgan and Patricia Trottier Foundation has donated nearly $1.3 million to Camosun College to help women pursue a career in the trades.
-
Rotary Place ice rink set to reopen ahead of scheduleAt least one rink at Rotary Place will reopen earlier than anticipated after the City expedited installation of a temporary rental refrigeration system.
-
Charge laid in October 2020 homicide: policeWinnipeg police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than two years ago.
-
How a local musician, 2 small businesses and ATB came together to raise moneyAn Edmonton musician has launched her sixth annual Giveback Campaign.