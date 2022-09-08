Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation

Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.

In a release, police said the tragic crash in a construction zone on McKay Road in the city's southwest end happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Sat., Aug. 27.

Police defended their silence since the tragedy, stating, "This complex and ongoing investigation has continued," noting they are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police also officially confirmed the identities of the six young adults who died, all between the ages of 20 and 23.

Curtis King, River Wells, Jason Ono-O'Connor, Luke West, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin were all reported missing the night of Sat., Aug. 27. According to Barrie police, officers discovered the crash scene at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 28.

It's believed the group was on their way to a casino in Innisfil when the car they travelled in plunged into a large, deep concrete pit in the centre of the closed road between Veterans Drive and County Road 27.

Police wouldn't confirm if the area had been used as a shortcut or if proper signage and barriers were in place. They did confirm those components are part of the investigation.

But with a lack of witnesses and video footage, Barrie police said many questions would likely remain unanswered.

"Investigations like this do take time," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services communications coordinator.

Leon stopped short of adding whether any legal responsibility for the six victims' deaths would fall on the City of Barrie or the construction company Condrain Group.

Police ask anyone who travelled along McKay Road between the late afternoon on Fri., Aug. 26 and 2 a.m. Sun., Aug. 28, to contact investigators by calling 705-725-7025, extension 2162.

Barrie police concluded the release with the statement, "If investigators determine further updates are needed, the information will be released to the public at that time."

With files from CTV's Christian D'Avino