Barrie, Ont., tornado damage surges to $100 million

The damage caused by tornadoes that stormed Barrie and several other communities in July has swelled to $100 million.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) estimated damages at $75 million in August after over 2,200 insurance claims for personal and commercial property flooded in.

Six EF-2 tornadoes struck Ontario on July 15, devastating neighbourhoods in Barrie, Innisfil, Kawartha Lakes, Little Britain, Manilla, Lindsay and Lake of Bays.

Dozens of houses in Barrie's Prince William Way area still need repairs that some residents worry it won't be done before winter hits.

Kim Donaldson, IBC vice president, said supply chain shortages due to the pandemic were creating delays.

"We ask for your patience and that you work closely with your insurer," she said. "Your insurance representative is committed to helping you through this devastating event."

Meanwhile, Donaldson said more needed to be done to prevent damage and injuries from severe weather events.

"Through very low-cost and effective changes to national and provincial building codes," said Donaldson.

The tornado brought to light several building code issues, including improperly connected roofs.

The intense storm injured 10 people and made 71 homes in Barrie uninhabitable.