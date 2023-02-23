Barrie, Ont. woman adopts Ukrainian family of 14, becomes their 'Canadian mother'

Cathy Locke helped Maksym Zhylina, his wife Tetiana and their 11 children last summer by inviting them to live with her in her Barrie, Ont. home.

Nearly eight months later, Locke considers them part of her family.

"They're not going anywhere," Locke said when asked if the family intended to move out. "If Max and Tetiana could have this many children as their own adopted children, then why couldn't I adopt them."

Locke, a member of the Barrie Kiwanis Club, has been helping refugees since the war broke out in Ukraine one year ago.

Before the Zhylinas moved in with her, she had two other families staying with her temporarily.

"This just became the perfect fit," Locke said. "I've moved downstairs to the basement while they've taken the top half of the house; there's so many of them, but you wouldn't even know it."

"She's our Canadian mother," Zhylina said. "We couldn't ask for anymore. We're so thankful to her and her sister for the help."

After fleeing to Canada, Zhylina and his wife welcomed a new addition to their family; two-month-old Esther Catharine, named in honour of Locke.

The family has found comfort in the community.

They've become members of a local Ukrainian church and have improved their English, practicing it for at least three hours daily.

When CTV News last spoke with the family, Zhylina used an app to translate and couldn't speak English.

"We don't want to leave here. We're looking to make our new lives in this beautiful country," he added. "With God's love and people's help, we are happy."

Zhylina encourages everyone to continue helping Ukrainians fleeing the country and to show solidarity with those on the frontlines.

Meanwhile, the local Ukrainian community will hold a ceremony on Friday at Barrie's City Hall to mark one year since the war began.