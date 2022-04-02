Barrie organization welcomes clothing donations to support Ukraine

A Barrie organization is trying to support Ukrainians as the war rages on in the country.

Kidney Clothes Donation Centre in Barrie's south end has been accepting clothing donations. A financial contribution is made to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for every pound of clothes donated to the organization.

Kidney Clothes is a part of the Kidney Foundation, an organization that collects textiles and household goods across the province and a location in Alberta. The organization then sells the clothes to third parties, which give the funds back to the organization. The Kidney Foundation supports those who are affected by kidney disease.

Katherina Simms from Kidney Clothes Donation Centre says the organization's mission revolves around helping those in need.

Kidney Clothes is encouraging the community to donate clothing, shoes, belts, purses, bags, blankets and sheets.

Simms says the clothing does not have to be in perfect condition.

"Those that aren't in perfect condition will get resurfaced and repurposed into other items so that way we keep it out of the landfills," Simms says.

Those who are interested in donating can mark any bags with the letter 'U' during business hours so that the donations will get directed to the program.

More information about the program can be found here.