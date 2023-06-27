Barrie, Orillia & Midland areas under poor air quality alert

High levels of air pollution will develop Tuesday due to smoke from forest fires.

Environment Canada released a special air quality statement for Barrie, Orillia and Midland concerning poor air quality due to forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec.

Smoke plumes are expected to move into the area this afternoon or tonight.

Conditions could improve for some areas on Thursday.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations.

The national weather agency is advising people to take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

Visit the federal government's website for information on how to reduce your health risk and your contribution to pollution levels.