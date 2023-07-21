Barrie overpass replacement to close lanes in southend: Here's where and when

Construction on the Essa Road and Highway 400 overpass replacement project will result in lane closures in Barrie's south end.

Starting Monday, Essa Road between Fairview and Ardagh Roads will be down to one lane in either direction for the week.

There will also be nightly closures between the same stretch of Essa Road for the new bridge girders to be put into place.

During the nightly closures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., motorists won't have access to the westbound Essa Road on-ramp to southbound Highway 400.

While motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, a detour will direct traffic around the closure.

Additionally, single lane closures will be in place on Mon., July 31 and Sat., Aug. 5, but the city says they aren't anticipated to happen during commuting hours.