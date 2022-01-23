Barrie Paralympic athlete grabs gold in Norway
Alex Massie, a Paralympic athlete from Barrie, is celebrating a gold medal win.
Massie picked up a gold medal at the World Para Snow Sports Championship in Norway.
Along with his teammate Tyler Turner, the athlete earned the gold medal in the snowboard cross team event.
Massie crossed the finish line Saturday morning to be greeted by cheering teammates. His mother and girlfriend cheered him on from the sidelines, along with friends and family who rose early to watch the event from home.
"I'm still kind of lost for words about it all. I'm over the moon about it," Massie says.
The athlete, whose leg was amputated below the knee in a wakeboarding accident in 2011, made it his mission to return back to sports.
"I think Alex Massie, the 16-year-old lying there, would have thought that you were lying to him if you told him that he was going to become a world champion in the next ten years."
Since that day, Massie has gone on to win multiple medals, but this medal marks his first gold.
"It was great to finally get the result I knew I could achieve," Massie says.
Over the next few months, he will be preparing for the World Cup and the Paralympic Games.
