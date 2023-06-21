Barrie park to be renamed in honour of fallen OPP officer

A Barrie park will soon be renamed in honour of a fallen OPP officer with deep roots in the city.

On Wednesday night city councillors unanimously approved a motion to rename Batteaux Park in honour of slain OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala.

Pierzchala spent many of his formative years in Barrie and used to spend a significant amount of time in the park that will soon bear his name.

"This particular park is directly across from the high school that he went to so the family was ecstatic," Councillor Gary Harvey, who seconded this motion brought forward by Councillor Nigussie Nigussie, said during Wednesday's meeting. "I know when councillor Nigussie spoke to me after he spoke to the family about the location that they were ecstatic and actually spoke about how they actually used that park, the boys would all go there and train themselves."

Pierzchala was killed while on duty responding to a call near Hagersville on Dec. 27, 2022.

The park will include equipment that is often used for graduates of the Ontario Police College.

City staff will now work on coordinating an unveiling date with Pierzchala's family and leadership from the OPP.