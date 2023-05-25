Barrie part of police street racing initiative
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Rowan Fleary
Barrie police hope a new police initiative will help eliminate street racing and stunt driving in the community.
"The plan is to change aggressive and dangerous driving behaviour associated with street racing," said Wallace Gossen, York Regional Police superintendent.
OPP said Thursday that Project E.R.A.S.E., which stands for Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere, is a problem in all communities and added that "all police units are united in keeping Ontario roads safe and enjoyable for everyone," said Matt Moyer, Toronto police acting superintendent.
Along with Barrie, the street racing prevention plan will focus on Durham, Halton, Hamilton and Toronto.
