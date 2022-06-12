Barrie participates in province-wide Easter Seals fundraiser

A small but dedicated group turned out to Barrie's waterfront Sunday to show their support for Easter Seals Ontario.

While the rain was coming down, the annual Do More Bioped Walk or Run for Easter Seals went ahead anyway. The event, which took place in cities throughout Ontario, helps bring in thousands of dollars to help support Easter Seals Ontario, which provides resources and services for children with physical disabilities.

"The pandemic really hit our Easter Seals kids," says Jennifer Raftis, a community engagement and event coordinator for Easter Seals Ontario. "They were stuck at home, didn't get to go to summer camp for two whole summers."

Funds from the annual event go towards the organization's summer camps, which are scheduled to resume in a few weeks after being cancelled due to COVID the past two summers.

Money raised also goes towards helping families purchase equipment.

"Much needed mobility equipment, household equipment to help them get around to be independent at home," says Raftis. "[It's] equipment that these kids need to get out of their house, be independent, not rely so much on their families and be able to do things on their own."

Across the province, over $40,000 has been raised so far. To donate, click here.