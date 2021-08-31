Barrie patio hours extended: 'This is one small way that we can support them'

Barrie city council voted to extend patio hours for businesses at Monday evening's virtual meeting.

Councillor Keenan Aylwin said the prolonged hours would help local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

"This was brought forward by a group of downtown businesses," Aylwin said. "As we know, many of our small local businesses have had a rough year, and this is one small way that we can support them."

Councillors voted to allow customers to enter or re-enter an outdoor area until 11:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 1:45 a.m. Thursday to Saturday, and Sundays on long weekends.

Customers already in the outdoor patio can stay later as well.

Monday to Wednesday patios will stay open until 12:15 a.m., one hour later than previous, and 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Saturday and Sundays on long weekends, more than three hours later than the previous rules.

The city's Patios Everywhere program is intended to support local restaurants and ensure safety standards and measures.

All other regulations and by-laws, including no amplified sound on the patios after 11 p.m., still apply.

The extended patio hours remain in place until Nov. 30 for outdoor settings on municipal property.