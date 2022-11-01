Barrie police announce next Chief of Police

Barrie Police Services announced it selected Deputy Chief Rich Johnston as the next Chief of Police.

Johnston has been with the service since 1998 and has served in various roles, including uniform patrol, Tactical Support, Operational Support, and Investigative Services.

"I am humbled to be given this opportunity to serve my community as the Chief of Police. I was raised to believe that a life of service to others is a calling, and I am truly honoured to be able to continue my service in this new role," stated Chief Designate Johnston.

The city's current Police Chief, Kimberley Greenwood, announced her retirement in June after more than 40 years in policing.

The Change of Command ceremony is scheduled for December 22.