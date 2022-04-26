New information in 1997 fatal hit and run spurs police to 'reopen the books' on the Barrie case

Barrie police investigators say a new piece of information could be the missing link they have been waiting for to solve the death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle 25 years ago.

On Sat., April 26, 1997, officers were called to Big Bay Point Road between, what is now known as Prince William Way and Sandringham Drive, and discovered the teen's body.

"It was evident that he was the victim of a fail to remain collision," police stated.

Sams was walking home after a party along Big Bay Point Road sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when he was struck and dragged by an eastbound vehicle that police say sped away, leaving the teen to die in the middle of the road.

In an interview with CTV News following the tragic incident, the victim's sister, Dawn, pleaded for information or for the person responsible to come forward.

"He was a real person. He wasn't just some guy who was hit on the road. He was my brother."

While police won't disclose what new information they received, they do say it was significant enough to "reopen the books, so to speak."

"We now have a traffic unit here with trained reconstructionists that are taking information and inputting it into modern-day computer programs that will show us exactly what happened 25 years ago," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

"If you are the driver who is responsible for the death of Dale Sams, you have likely spent the past 25 years looking over your shoulder, and keeping this secret to yourself has likely been painful," said Sgt. Chris Allport.

"Now is the time to come forward and help the Sams family bring resolution to what has been 25 years of painstaking agony," he added.

"Just call us. It's the right thing to do."

Police say they "remain confident that the mystery surrounding Dale's death will be resolved."

They urge anyone with information to contact the police at a dedicated tip line at 705-728-9712 or via email.

Alternatively, tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

"I just want everything to end so he can rest in peace," his sister said in the 1997 interview.