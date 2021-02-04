A Barrie woman's family is growing increasingly concerned for her since she went missing nearly two months ago.

Police say Nicole Pawis left her apartment on Dec. 11 and never returned.

Her mother, Jamie Dennis, tells CTV News that the 26-year-old may have her black and white Australian Shepherd dog with her.

"We are begging you; please tell someone she is ok, or where you have seen her last," Dennis pleads.

She says her daughter "suffers from social anxiety to a point where she doesn't talk to people."

Barrie police say Pawis left her belongings behind but took the dog's bed, food, and other necessities to care for him.

Police say they got a tip Pawis may have been spotted walking her dog, Maverick, on the Lover's Creek trail near Cox Mill Road and Hurst Drive between Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.

She is five feet four inches tall with dark hair and a petite frame.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 705-725-7025.