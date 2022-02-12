Barrie police arrest man allegedly involved in Circle K robberies

Barrie police have arrested a man allegedly involved in two convenience store robberies that occurred hours apart from each other.

According to police, the second robbery took place at the Circle K location at 353 Anne Street, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say an undisclosed amount of money was taken by the suspect, who allegedly was carrying an edged weapon.

The robbery came just hours after another at the Circle K location on Bayfield Street that took place Friday shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.