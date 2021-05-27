Barrie police assist OPP in massive drug bust resulting in 148 charges

Eleven people face a total of 148 criminal charges following a six-month investigation into a network allegedly linked to fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Project GARFIELD is a collaboration by the OPP, Barrie police, and Toronto police that began in December 2020 when officers became aware of a network of individuals with connections to the GTA.

Last week, police say nine search warrants were executed in Barrie, Toronto, Oshawa, Markham, and Ajax, resulting in various drugs being seized, including fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, Hydromorphone pills, and Oxycodone pills.

According to provincial police, about 4,144 street-level doses of fentanyl were seized in the investigation.

"Today, our communities are safer as a result of the combined efforts of every police officer involved," said Barrie Police Services Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

Police say they also confiscated guns, vehicles, cell phones and roughly $109,000 cash during the searches.