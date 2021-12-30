Barrie police charge 18-year-old with child exploitation

An 18-year-old man is accused of number of sex-related offences, including child exploitation.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Dec. 22 following a lengthy investigation by Barrie Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

According to police, the suspect used Instagram to create a fake account and reached out to numerous victims under the age of 18, requested sexually explicit images and coerced them into participating in explicit chats.

The accused faces offences of personalization, child luring and making sexual explicit material available.

Police say a computer device was seized as evidence. The accused was released and given a future court date.