Barrie police charge man with accessing child pornography

Barrie police charged a 24-year-old man following a six-month investigation related to child pornography.

The man was arrested Thursday by the Barrie police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Its investigation was in relation to concerns about the distribution of child pornographic images through social media.

In January, police executed a search warrant at the accused's home, where several computer devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Police said the analysis revealed evidence, and the man was charged with accessing child pornography.

He was held shortly for a bail hearing before being released with conditions related to the offence.