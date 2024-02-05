Barrie police clock driver speeding 111km/h on Dunlop Street

A driver from Ajax faces several charges after allegedly speeding along a street in Barrie on the weekend.

According to police, an officer clocked the vehicle travelling 111 kilometres per hour along Dunlop Street West, just east of Miller Drive - a posted 60 zone - late Saturday afternoon.

The accused, a 66-year-old man, is charged with stunt driving and speeding.

As a result of the charges, his licence was suspended for a month, and the car was towed to the impound yard for two weeks.