Barrie police collect valentine's day cards for seniors
An initiative to bridge the gap between generations while spreading love throughout the community is back for another year.
Barrie police are participating in the "show the love" campaign – collecting valentine's day cards and delivering them to several retirement and long-term care homes in the area.
Schoolchildren across the city and some members of Georgian College are joining the police in their efforts.
North Simcoe Muskoka specialized geriatric services have also jumped on board and will help deliver cards outside Barrie.
"We've gotten a lot of great feedback from the staff there telling us how much it was appreciated and the joy it brought people's days to get a card. We've also had the opportunity to go and interact with the residents, and that's been awesome as well," says Barrie police constable Julie Reynolds.
Police are collecting donations at their headquarters until February 8th. The cards will be delivered within a couple of days leading up to valentine's day.
