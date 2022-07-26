Barrie police cruisers unveiled with new unique design

Barrie police unveiled a new, unique design for their cruisers with visibility in mind.

On Tuesday, the service revealed the blue and yellow checkered design inspired by European police cars.

According to the Barrie Police Service, research indicates the public wants police cruisers to stand out, noting people would notice these cars.

"This can help enhance officer and public safety by reducing the likelihood of collisions, as well as encouraging motorists to drive more carefully when police have a visible presence," the service noted in a release. "Higher police visibility has the potential to reduce or prevent opportunities to commit crimes."

The design is primarily on the side of the vehicles, making it visible to passing motorists, with retroreflective fluorescent markings that can be seen from a distance.

Three cruisers sporting the new design will hit the road as part of a pilot project over the next few months as the service gathers feedback from the public to determine if the new look is effective.

This marks the third look for Barrie police cruisers in recent years. In 2016, the cruisers went from white to dark blue, making them harder to notice.

Funding for the survey and research was provided through the provincial government as part of the Community Safety and Policing Grant.