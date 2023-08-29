iHeartRadio

Barrie police end appeal for missing 12-year-old girl


A Barrie police badge is pictured on the sleeve of an officer's uniform. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Police in Barrie say a 12-year-old girl reported missing is safe.

The service appealed to the public for help locating the missing girl on Monday, and, by Tuesday afternoon, said her whereabouts had been confirmed.

