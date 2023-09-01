Barrie police identify 9 'hot spots' that will have heightened enforcement for back to school

As the first day of school approaches, the anticipation among most students and parents is palpable, and with the buzz of excitement in the air, police are gearing up to ensure the safety of everyone.

Barrie police identified nine key locations, designated as hot spots, within the city that will receive heightened enforcement to kick off the new school year:

Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive

Town Line Road and Muirfield Drive

Essa Road and Byrne Drive

Essa Road and Tiffin Street

Dunlop Street and Ferndale Drive

Dunlop Street and Cedar Pointe Drive

Dunlop Street and Anne Street

Grove Street and St. Vincent Street

Bayfield Street and Livingstone Street

The proactive approach is intended to deter reckless driving and encourage responsible road behaviour.

Bill Hamilton has been driving a school bus in Simcoe County for over a decade and reminds motorists he's carrying precious cargo.

"I need them to keep their face out of their cell phone, keep their eyes straight ahead. Watch out for the kids, and let's all keep them safe," Hamilton said.

Starting Tuesday, 675 school buses will hit the roads in Simcoe County with 38,000 students on board.

"During the summer months, we have trained about 750 bus drivers in all various aspects of driving and various things that take place on the road," said Kim Malkamaki, CEO and general manager of the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium.

For students and their parents, the start of the school year means returning to routine.

"They are a little nervous," said mother of two, Chelsey Ridley. "You know, making sure that they have their friends and that kind of stuff, so I'm just making sure they have everything they need."

Police remind motorists there will be zero leniency for reckless behaviour on the roads this fall.

It’s back to school on Tuesdayhttps://t.co/YykaPPkHcs

The Barrie Police Service is reminding the public that roads in and around schools and daycare facilities in our city will again be busy... pic.twitter.com/Tj6Upu9w6D