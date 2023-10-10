Barrie police increase security at local synagogues and mosques
Police in Barrie have stepped up patrols at local synagogues and mosques amid the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"We are there out of an abundance of caution," said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.
The service said it would periodically attend the Am Shalom Synagogue, the Chabad Jewish Centre, and the Barrie Mosque day and night.
"We seek to reassure our community with our presence and dissuade those who would cause fear," Johnston added.
"To know that the police cares and that they are there and that they want to be visible, of course, makes us feel like they are aligned with us and supportive, and we very much appreciate that," said Rabbi Audrey Kauffman with Am Shalom Congregation.
The Barrie synagogue will hold a community prayer service on Saturday to honour the lives lost and support those now dealing with the Israel-Gaza war.
Rabbi Kauffman said the service would be open to all to attend.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.
-
COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots officially become available in Sask.For many, getting a flu shot is simply part of a yearly routine. Now, the latest COVID-19 vaccination booster can be added to that procedure.
-
Calgary Flames Foundation phasing in 50/50 program additions this seasonThe next time you catch a Flames game, maybe you'll want to pick up tickets for the 50/50 raffle?
-
Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in LethbridgeA report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.
-
Free For All Walls festival ends as artists complete 53 murals across WindsorMuralists and graffiti artist from the global art community put their final touches on their work throughout the city on Tuesday.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza warThe leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.