Barrie police investigate armed robbery at Circle K on St. Vincent Street

Barrie police hope to identify a man accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the city's east end.

Police released a photo of a man wearing a face mask, red zip-up hoodie, tan baseball cap and white sneakers at the St. Vincent Street Circle K in the early morning hours on Monday.

The man appears to be holding a knife and reusable grocery bag.

Police say he robbed the store before running off.

Officers believe him to be roughly five feet six inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie Police Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2119.