Barrie police investigate crash between car and bicycle

A Barrie police officer picks up a bicycle involved in a crash on Essa Road in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, October 20 (Craig Momney / CTV News)

Barrie police are investigating a crash between a car and a bicycle on Wednesday evening.

According to police, it happened at 7:46 p.m. on Essa Road between Gowan street and Cumberland street.

There is no word on any injuries or if any changes have been laid at this time. 

